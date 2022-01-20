Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) & Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Head to Head Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Trans-Lux $9.44 million 0.92 -$4.84 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trans-Lux.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shapeways and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Risk & Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Trans-Lux -41.04% N/A -63.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shapeways beats Trans-Lux on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment engages in the rental of indoor and outdoor digital products. The company was founded by Percy Furber on January 1920 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

