Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

