Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.73. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15.
SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
