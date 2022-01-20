Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.73. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.