Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $559,978.47 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00005328 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $559,978.47 and approximately $7,131.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.81 or 0.07487563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,005.11 or 1.00037945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00065762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

