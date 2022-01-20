SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $123,108.39 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.03 or 0.07355392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00316062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00876231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00071395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00462780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00256381 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

