Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to C$1,400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,132.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

TSE SHOP traded up C$40.60 on Thursday, reaching C$1,330.42. The company had a trading volume of 74,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,913. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.10 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,776.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,828.81. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,248.55 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73.

In other Shopify news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.