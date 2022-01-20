Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Grows By 18.1%

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABTX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $906.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

