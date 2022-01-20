Short Interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Drops By 20.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 1,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

