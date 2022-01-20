Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreases By 20.5%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,714. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

