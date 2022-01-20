Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 16.3%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

