Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Decreases By 20.6%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.34. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

