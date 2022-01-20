Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Decreases By 19.7%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.
Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
