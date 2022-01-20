Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Decreases By 19.7%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

