Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Drops By 21.2%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

