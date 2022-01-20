Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Increases By 18.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

