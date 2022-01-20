Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Increases By 18.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
