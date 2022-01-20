Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Rises By 17.4%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVRN opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Avra has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

