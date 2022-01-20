Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Drops By 22.1%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 26,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE BBD remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,898,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,875,930. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

