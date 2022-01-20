Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Drops By 20.8%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 695,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after buying an additional 1,057,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after purchasing an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 294,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1,064.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

