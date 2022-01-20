Short Interest in BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Rises By 17.2%

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BICX stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. BioCorRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCorRx will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.