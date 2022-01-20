Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Decreases By 20.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDIMF shares. lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.