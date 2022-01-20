Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Decreases By 20.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
