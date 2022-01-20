Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Decreases By 20.2%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 1,350,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

BRLXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

