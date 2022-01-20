Short Interest in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Decreases By 19.6%

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 656,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Bridgetown 2 has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 110.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 316,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,424 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

