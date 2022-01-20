Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Drops By 19.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

