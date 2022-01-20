Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declines By 20.8%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.19. 70,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

