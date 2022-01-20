Short Interest in Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Decreases By 22.2%

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ERGO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. Entia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Entia Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, formulation, production and marketing of functional ingredients that can be used in branded medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and other products. The firm markets nutraceutical products under the GROH and SANO brands direct to consumers online and through hair salons and other resellers in North America.

