Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Decreases By 20.6%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

EPM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,345. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

