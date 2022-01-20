Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declines By 19.5%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO opened at $94.23 on Thursday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

