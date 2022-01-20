Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Declines By 22.2%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flora Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FLGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 14,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,573. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.