Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Increases By 15.8%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LAND stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 437,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.