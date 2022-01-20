Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 21.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG remained flat at $$1.17 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSMG. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,024,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

