Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Decreases By 21.1%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:HLXA remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,875. Helix Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLXA. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,616,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

