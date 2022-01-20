Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Drops By 19.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.