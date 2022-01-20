Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Drops By 19.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

