Short Interest in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expands By 16.7%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

HPP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,077. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

