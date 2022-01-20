Short Interest in Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Drops By 22.2%

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

