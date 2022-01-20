Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Declines By 19.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. 1,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,628. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

