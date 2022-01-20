Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Drops By 19.9%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the period.

UAE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

