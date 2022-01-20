Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreases By 21.0%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,053. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

