Short Interest in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Rises By 16.9%

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 5,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $132.76 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

