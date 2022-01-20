Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Declines By 19.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.16. Research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

