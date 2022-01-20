Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Rises By 16.2%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
CASH stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
