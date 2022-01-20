Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Rises By 16.2%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

CASH stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

