Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Drops By 21.0%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MTX stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

