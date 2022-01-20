Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 21.2%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.