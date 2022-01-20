Short Interest in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expands By 17.0%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,790,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 139,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,545. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -613.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.