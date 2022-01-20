Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Drops By 21.2%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHIC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603. Population Health Investment has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at $127,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at $245,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

