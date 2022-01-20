Short Interest in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Declines By 20.6%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 678,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

