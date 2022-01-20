Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Decreases By 19.0%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,277.0 days.
SCSK stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. SCSK has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.28.
About SCSK
