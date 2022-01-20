Short Interest in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Declines By 19.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 637,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

