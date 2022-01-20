Short Interest in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Decreases By 20.3%

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,719. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

