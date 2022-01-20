Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Rises By 17.1%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SGU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,318. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $410.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.