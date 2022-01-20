Short Interest in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Drops By 19.1%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

