Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 22.0%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SXC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 495,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,542. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $599.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.