Short Interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 22.0%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE SXC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 495,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,542. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $599.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
